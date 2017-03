California Highway Patrol officers come to the rescue when two calves were found tied up in a car in Beaumont.The animals were spotted inside a parked Honda Civic on the shoulder of interstate 10 on Saturday.One of the cows was wedged in the back seat and the other was found in the trunk of the car. There was no sign of the driver.The calves were taken to a local ranch while officials tried to determine if they were stolen and who owns them.