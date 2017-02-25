Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home

Homeowners in Chatsworth remained frightened Friday night after burglars broke into their home. The entire crime, from start to finish, was captured on multiple surveillance cameras.Video shows brazen bandits creep to the front door of the home. One of them peers into the window, making sure no one is inside. Seconds later, the hooded trio heads toward the back, easily scaling a 6-foot wall.The homeowners, who did not want to be named, weren't there when the burglars broke in around 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, but some of their 16 security cameras caught the whole thing.The heist took just six minutes."It's terrifying," said the homeowner. "They knew exactly what they were looking for. They went straight to the master."One at a time, the suspects casually stroll to the back, checking out their surroundings. One quickly climbs up to the second-floor master bedroom balcony and sets up tools to shatter a sliding glass door.Downstairs, one of the suspects notices a camera and appears to shout to the thief on the balcony. That thief walks straight to a camera and points it to the ground.In a matter of minutes, the front door opens as two of the suspects burst through with a safe. The third jumps back over the side wall. The three of them meet in the driveway before jumping into two getaway cars.According to the LAPD, there has been a steady increase in burglaries and grand theft auto in the Devonshire area.These homeowners said it's becoming a serious issue."Laws need to change," they said. "Communities need to get together, and we need more patrols in this area."The homeowners said they were offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those suspects.