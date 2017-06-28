NEWS

2 Ventura teens die from crash north of Santa Barbara mountains

A helicopter assisting the scene of a car accident north of Santa Barbara that fatally injured two young women from Ventura. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two young women from Ventura were fatally injured Monday night after a car carrying them crashed in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.

According to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office press release, the driver, Brandon Woodward, 19, lost control of the 2005 Volkswagen Passat he was driving. The car rolled 300 feet down a steep embankment, injuring all five passengers.

Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19, died in the crash. Woodward and another female, 16, suffered major injuries. Another male occupant received minor injuries.

Officials shut down Gibraltar Road Monday night to assist the crash victims. Officials from the Montecito Fire Protection District and the Santa Barbara city and county fire departments responded to the scene. A helicopter, an air ambulance and Santa Barbara County's search-and-rescue team helped handle the accident because of the rugged terrain and the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims.

The California Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the fatal collision. CHP has arrested Woodward on suspicion of driving under the influence.
