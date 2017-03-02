NEWS

Car crashes into Hesperia aqueduct; crews attempt to rescue 3 from water

Crews attempt to rescue a child after a car crashed into an aqueduct in the 13000 block of Main Street in Hesperia on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a gut-wrenching scene for rescuers as a car with a family inside flew off a road in Hesperia and into an aqueduct Thursday evening.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the car crashed into the water in the 13000 block of Main Street at about 6:45 p.m.

Authorities said three people were believed to be in the vehicle at the time. Officials said a child was ejected from the car. The child was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital. The child's condition was not available.

An adult was pulled from the water and also rushed to the hospital. The adult was pronounced dead.

Fire officials said one child remained unaccounted for. A dive team continued to search for the child.

Crews shut down Main Street and Escondido Avenue in the area.
