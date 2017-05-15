NEWS

Corona scene cleared after car dangles over side of freeway connector

A car dangling precariously over the side of a freeway connector in Corona on Monday, May 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A car dangling precariously over the side of a freeway connector in Corona temporarily shut down lanes on Monday.

A Honda Civic was transitioning to the westbound 91 Freeway when it hit the side of a wall and teetered on the edge of the guardrail.

The driver had apparently gotten out of the car and was not injured.

Motorists captured the dramatic scene on cellphone before Corona Fire Department crews safely moved the vehicle back up onto the connector ramp.


The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down the eastbound 91 at Main Street and the eastbound 15 Freeway below while they removed the car.
