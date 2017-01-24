A car plowed through an iron gate and through the front door of a home in South Los Angeles at the end of a police chase on Monday evening. No one was injured.The crash happened shortly before midnight near the intersection of 21st and Main streets in the neighborhood of Athens.The pursuit began when deputies observed the suspect driving erratically, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.After the collision, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly demanded that the residents of the house tell authorities that they were related to the suspects and to hide them.Two people were arrested and a possible third suspect was being sought.