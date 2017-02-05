NEWS

Car crashes into Pasadena Cheesecake Factory where explosive was detonated

A BMW sedan seen crashed into a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
It was another scare this week at the Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena after a car slammed into the building.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Saturday, sending one of the vehicles smashing into the restaurant.

Though glass windows at the restaurant were shattered, no one was seriously injured, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.


The crash came just two days after someone threw a homemade explosive device into the business. No one was hurt during that incident, and the suspect was still on the loose.
Related Topics:
newscrashcar into buildingexplosionbombingPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Comparing US to Putin's Russia Draws Bipartisan Backlash
Democratic Senator: 'Everything Depends' on How Trump's Supreme Court Pick 'Answers the Questions'
20-year-old man charged in murder of NY jogger, police say
Trump Asks 'What Do You Think? Our Country's So Innocent?'
More News
Top Stories
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers
20-year-old man charged in murder of NY jogger, police say
2 killed after van careens off 101 Fwy overpass in Hollywood
Show More
1 hiker killed, 4 rescued after fall in area above Azusa
DOJ asks court to stay order on Trump's travel ban
FCC blocks companies from giving cheap internet to poor families
Simi Valley suspect sought in stabbing of roommate
Arrests made in 1993 Westlake District apartment fire that killed 10
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos