  Suspect leads authorities on chase in Norwalk
NEWS

Car theft suspect leads Long Beach police in wild chase

The driver of a sedan led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspected car thief evaded Long Beach police early Tuesday morning, driving erratically along freeways and surface streets.

The chase began in Long Beach, where the suspect reportedly stole a vehicle. Details surrounding this car theft were not immediately available.

The suspect ignored traffic rules, drove at speeds of up to 90 mph and recklessly wove in and out of traffic.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
