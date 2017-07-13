NEWS

Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Auto thefts and burglaries are on the rise in the area in and around Boyle Heights, and police are responding with a way to keep you and your things safe.

Auto theft is up 2 percent in Boyle Heights. It's not a big spike, but it's enough for the Los Angeles Police Department to launch a campaign to keep thieves away from your car.

"If you lock it, if you hide it, you're going to keep it" is the slogan officers want everyone to remember and practice.

In one Hollywood neighborhood, some residents said they've heard of more and more cars being broken into and many said they take precautions to avoid being the victim of an auto break-in. For example, they don't leave anything of value inside their car.

At the LAPD's Hollenbeck Station, detectives said the area has more vehicles stolen than in any other part of the city of L.A.

One of the simplest things you can do, according to officers, is to get a club for your steering wheel. The device has been around for years and police say it's one of the best auto theft deterrents around.

With a limited supply, the Hollenbeck Station is giving them away for free. All you need is identification, proof of ownership, the make and model of the vehicle, and you're given a free club.

Late model Toyotas, Nissans and Hondas are prime targets for thieves. Detectives said they're the easiest to break into and steal.

No matter where you live, some car owners say the best thing to do is not have anything on the seats a thief can be tempted to steal.
