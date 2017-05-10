NEWS

Car wraps around tree in violent Hemet crash; multiple injuries reported

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
At least three people were believed to have suffered injuries following a violent crash in Hemet, where a car ended up wrapped around a tree.

The wreck occurred in the 240 block of N. Columbia Street around midnight right outside of a home.

Witnesses at the scene said the people who were pulled from the mangled vehicle appeared to be young teenagers, but police have not confirmed this information.

At least one occupant from the car was reportedly extricated from the vehicle and three people were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were not known.

There were also reports that the crash happened at the end of a pursuit, but police have not confirmed this information.
