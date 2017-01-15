Cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan; at least 35 killed

Our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic incident involving an ACT Airlines aircraft in Kyrgyzstan. — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) January 16, 2017

At least 35 people were killed after a cargo plane from a Turkey airline crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.The crash happened in the village of Dacha-Suu near Manas International Airport, ABC News learned.The Boeing 747 ACT Airlines cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed, claiming multiple casualties. The victims include four people on the plane and dozens of residents of the villageTurkish Airlines tweeted out its condolences after the incident.