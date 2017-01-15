Cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan; at least 35 killed

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (KABC) --At least 35 people were killed after a cargo plane from a Turkey airline crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.
The crash happened in the village of Dacha-Suu near Manas International Airport, ABC News learned.
The Boeing 747 ACT Airlines cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed, claiming multiple casualties. The victims include four people on the plane and dozens of residents of the village
Turkish Airlines tweeted out its condolences after the incident.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic incident involving an ACT Airlines aircraft in Kyrgyzstan.— Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) January 16, 2017
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that the plane was from Turkish Airlines but was from ACT Airlines in Turkey.