Cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan; at least 37 killed
At least 35 people were killed after a cargo plane from a Turkey airline crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (KABC) --
At least 37 people were killed after a cargo plane from a Turkey airline crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

The crash happened in the village of Dacha-Suu, near Manas International Airport. The cargo plane was scheduled to make a stopover in Krygyzstan's capital city when it went down.

The Boeing 747 ACT Airlines cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed, claiming multiple casualties. The victims include 17 passengers on board the plane and several more on the ground, including children.

The flight originated in Hong Kong and was headed to Istanbul, Turkey after a stopover. Footage from a flight tracking website showed the plane's path after taking off.

A map from FlightRadar24.com shows the route of a Boeing 747 ACT Airlines cargo plane that crashed in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.



Photos from the scene show some of the aircraft's wreckage after it tore through the structures. Emergency workers are at the crash site were sifting through the rubble.

Turkish Airlines tweeted out its condolences after the incident.


officials in kyrgyzstan say poor visibility was likely a factor because of thick fog but the cause of the crash has not been confirmed yet.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that the plane was from Turkish Airlines but was from ACT Airlines in Turkey.
