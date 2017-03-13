NEWS

Man killed because carjacker was mad over manual transmission, Houston police say

A father is murdered in front of his family by carjackers in north Harris County.

A father was shot and killed in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter after being carjacked because the killer didn't know how to use a manual transmission, police said.

It happened just before midnight near Richcrest Drive and Greenbriar Park.

Pedro Aguilar, 47, was in his car on the street in front of an apartment complex when two men in their late teens to early 20s approached him to carjack him, police said.

They weren't able to get the car into drive because it was a manual transmission, not an automatic, and shot the man in anger, police said.

The victim died at the scene while the two men fled.

Hear from the victim's family and get more details in the video above.
