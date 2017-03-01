  • BREAKING NEWS Suspect leads police on chase through LA County - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Carjacking suspect leads police on slow-speed chase through Los Angeles County

EMBED </>More News Videos

A police attempted to stop a carjacking suspect by unsuccessfully deploying a spike strip during a chase in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A carjacking suspect led police on a slow-speed chase through surface streets across Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

According to sheriff's officials, the chase was sparked following a reported carjacking near 68th Street and Central Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Police chase carjacking suspect through Los Angeles County


South Gate police officers chased the suspect through various surface streets as the suspect ran through several red lights.

The suspect eventually led police to Playa Del Rey near Los Angeles International Airport, then into El Segundo and Manhattan Beach.

Police officers' first attempt to deploy a spike strip was unsuccessful. It appeared the second and third attempts were able to puncture the suspect's tires.

As the suspect drove through the narrow roads of Manhattan Beach, area residents were told to stay off the streets for their safety.

The suspect continued to ignore traffic laws and eventually drove into the Hermosa Beach area.

The suspect appeared to be alone in the vehicle, though that was not confirmed by police.

Hermosa Beach police joined the pursuit on ground, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked the chase by air. An armored vehicle also began following the suspect in Hermosa Beach.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newspolice chasecarjackingcrimeSouth Los AngelesPlaya del Rey
