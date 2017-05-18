NEWS

Casa Vega, iconic LA restaurant, shuts down twice in 2 weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

Casa Vega, an ionic Los Angeles restaurant and celeb hot spot, has been shut down twice in recent weeks, a rare occurrence that is causing concern among its many fans. (KABC)

By
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Casa Vega, an iconic Los Angeles restaurant and celeb hot spot, has been shut down twice in recent weeks, a rare occurrence that is causing concern among its many fans.

Other than holidays, the Sherman Oaks restaurant has only closed once before, after the Northridge Earthquake hit in 1994. But in the last two weeks it has closed twice: Once for renovations and once when it was shut down by the health department.

The restaurant is a San Fernando Valley institution, known as a hangout for celebrities - like the Kardashian family, who were there for Cinco de Mayo.

But recently, the health department shut the restaurant down briefly for violations, and took away it's A grade.

"We had a plumbing problem in the back and a few bugs came out in the back storage freezer room," said restaurant owner Christina Vega. "It was nowhere near food. It was nowhere near a food prep area. So we dealt with it immediately."

Shortly after that shutdown, the restaurant closed again, this time for renovations. The work had originally been scheduled for September, but they decided to move up the project.

"My dad started this 61 years ago," Vega said. "So I think it's about time to give it a little TLC."

The family remains confident that the two closures, and the concern by the public, will just be a small blip in the restaurant's long history.

"Casa Vega is a celebrity of sorts. So I think it gets the celebrity treatment in good ways and bad. I hope that people will come and see next week what an amazing job we've done and we're not going anywhere."
Related Topics:
newsrestaurantfoodfood safetycelebritySherman OaksLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Major moments in fight for LGBT rights in N. Carolina
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman top pick for Trump's new FBI director
Pence maintains he was unaware of Flynn's lobbying ties during transition
What to know about special counsel in the Russia probe
Trump to Muir: Special counsel 'hurts our country terribly'
More News
Top Stories
Inglewood stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain
Trump calls special counsel for Russian probe a 'witch hunt'
Major search for missing boy, 5, in South Pasadena
1 killed, 22 hurt after car plows into crowd in Times Square
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, dies
Burglaries at tented homes prompt police to issue safety tips
Roger Ailes, founder and ex-CEO of Fox News, dies at 77
Show More
Pedestrian, 63, fatally struck after car jumps curb in Long Beach
Many California courthouses pose risk during earthquake, study says
Possible suicide temporarily shuts down NB 101 Fwy
Suspect tackled by CHP officer after chase through LA
Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance
More News
Top Video
Burglaries at tented homes prompt police to issue safety tips
Major search for missing boy, 5, in South Pasadena
Inglewood stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain
Many California courthouses pose risk during earthquake, study says
More Video