  • BREAKING NEWS Suspect leads police on slow-speed chase in West LA - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Casualties reported after vehicle strikes people near London mosque

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. (KABC)

LONDON --
A vehicle struck pedestrians outside a mosque in north London early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said.


One person has been arrested. The London Ambulance Service says the injured are being taken to hospitals. Eyewitnesses reported seeing police give emergency medical treatment to at least one of the injured.

PHOTOS: Vehicle strikes pedestrians near London mosque

The Muslim Council tweeted that worshippers were struck by a van as they were leaving prayers at the Finsbury Park mosque. It said its prayers are with the victims.

The Finsbury Park mosque was associated with extremist ideology for several years after the 9/11 attacks in the United States but was shut down and reorganized. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

London police have declared the crash a major incident and closed the area to normal traffic.

People had been attending prayers in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. Many police cars and ambulances responded to the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Britain's terrorist alert has been set at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

Manchester was also hit by a severe attack when a bomber killed more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande concert.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newslondonpedestrian strucku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
London police investigating incident of collision with pedestrians
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
Reckless driver surrenders after chase through Orange County
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
More News
Top Stories
Reckless driver surrenders after chase through Orange County
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
Over 200 firefighters battling brush fire near Moreno Valley
2 killed, 3 hurt when SUV plows into Yorba Linda home
3-year-old CA girl dies during dental procedure
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
Show More
U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria
Castaic wildfire burns 1,000 acres; 10 percent contained
Bodies of missing US Navy sailors found inside destroyer
Beyonce reportedly gives birth to twins; no official confirmation yet
Woman dies in Montebello shooting while trying to hit officer with car
More News
Top Video
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
Preliminary-magnitude 3.5 quake shakes Idyllwild
2 killed, 3 hurt when SUV plows into Yorba Linda home
Castaic wildfire burns 1,000 acres; 10 percent contained
More Video