Teen assaulted while walking to school in North Hollywood

Surveillance video recorded a man trying to grab a teen girl as she walked to school in North Hollywood on Monday, March 20, 2017. (KABC)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man tried to assault and grab a teen girl as she walked to school in North Hollywood Monday morning, officials said.

The assault attempt on Whitsett Avenue was caught on surveillance video by a local homeowner.

The suspect apparently first tried to grab the teen girl in a bear hug. She walked away and he continued to follow her, then tried once again to grab her as she fled before he gave up. He was later seen driving away in a silver BMW.

"She didn't know him," said local homeowner Mike Oreb, whose surveillance cameras recorded the assault. "He was trying to get her to the car. He followed her, then tried to grab her a couple times."

The incident occurred down the street from Byrd Middle School and Francis Polytechnic High School.

Los Angeles Unified School District police said they are treating the incident as an assault, not a kidnap attempt, and they will also notify LAPD.
