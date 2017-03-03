Cerritos College football player accused of rape

A Cerritos College football player has been arrested on rape charges stemming from an alleged attack that purportedly happened in 2016.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the alleged incident occurred last September off campus, but the victim did not come forward until last month.Kishawn Holmes, 21, was arrested in Feb. 22. Two days later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed two counts of rape against Holmes.Investigators described the victim as a 19-year-old female student and trainer at Cerritos College. Last September, she went to a home in Norwalk for a physical therapy session with Holmes. According to detectives, that's when the rape and assault occurred.After the victim came forward in February, the LASD's Special Victim's Bureau investigated and took Holmes into custody.Holmes was a star player at Vista Murrieta High School in Riverside County. During his senior year, Holmes and another football player, both 17 at the time, were arrested on suspicion of committing sex crimes against underage girls.The sheriff's department said Holmes was convicted and served time in a juvenile facility.In the latest case, investigators believe there could be more victims."He befriends the victims. He's very casual with them, befriending them, and subsequently will lead to incidents," said LASD Sgt. Marvin Jaramilla.Cerritos College released the following statement regarding the incident:Holmes is expected to be back in court in Norwalk on March 16 to set a preliminary hearing date. He remains in custody with his bail set at $2 million.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact LASD's Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273.