Chaos erupts in NYC's Penn Station after Amtrak police taser man

Watch raw video showing chaos inside Penn Station.

NEW YORK --
Amtrak police used a Taser on a man inside New York's Penn Station on Friday evening, causing a mass panic.

The sound of the Taser caused chaos as people started running out of Penn Station, leaving luggage and shoes behind.

Sixteen people were injured in the panic.

Some people apparently feared there was an active shooter in the station, but police dispelled that rumor.

Amtrak police say that two people were taken into custody for disobeying orders.

They used the Taser on one of the men during the incident.

WATCH THE SUSPECT'S ARREST:
Amtrak police used a Taser on man inside Penn Station.

