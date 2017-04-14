Chaos erupts in NYC's Penn Station after Amtrak police taser man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1875044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amtrak police used a Taser on man inside Penn Station.

The multiple reports of an active shooter & shots fired in & around @Macys #HeraldSquare are UNFOUNDED at this time.@NYPDMTS — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 14, 2017

No shots were fired at Penn Station this evening. FDNY is on scene treating injuries that were sustained during panic. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 14, 2017

Amtrak police used a Taser on a man inside New York's Penn Station on Friday evening, causing a mass panic.The sound of the Taser caused chaos as people started running out of Penn Station, leaving luggage and shoes behind.Sixteen people were injured in the panic.Some people apparently feared there was an active shooter in the station, but police dispelled that rumor.Amtrak police say that two people were taken into custody for disobeying orders.They used the Taser on one of the men during the incident.WATCH THE SUSPECT'S ARREST: