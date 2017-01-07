NEWS

Charles Manson back at California prison after hospital stay

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows serial killer Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --
Cult leader Charles Manson is back in a Central California prison after a reported hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

Manson, 82, was at California State Prison, Corcoran as of Saturday, said Jeffrey Callison, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"We never stated he was anywhere else," Callison said in an email. "Medical privacy laws do not allow (the department) to discuss inmates' medical issues, if any."

The department has declined to comment on reports that earlier in the week Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, 60 miles south of the prison.

While the prison has medical facilities, California prisoners generally are sent to outside hospitals if they need "surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature," Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the federal receiver who controls prison medical care, said Tuesday.

Manson is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Southern California. Messages like "Pigs" and a misspelled "Healter Skelter" were scrawled in the victims' blood on their walls and doors.

The cult leader had attracted disaffected young people who lived in an old movie ranch on the edge of Los Angeles that Manson turned into a commune. Prosecutors said Manson and his "family" of followers were trying to incite a race war he dubbed "Helter Skelter," taken from the Beatles song.

Manson, followers Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten and Charles "Tex" Watson were convicted of murder.

Another Manson Family member, Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, was never charged in the murders but went to prison later for trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. Fromme, whose gun didn't fire, was paroled in 2009 after 34 years behind bars.
Related Topics:
newscharles mansonmurderprisonKern County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman flew to Florida for massacre
Suspect Sought in Shooting of U.S. Consular Officer in Guadalajara
Suspect Seems to Have Had 'No Specific Reason' for Choosing Florida Airport for Attack
Suspects in custody after shooting, chase that shut down 15 Fwy
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Pasadena
Missing director found dead in La Canada Flintridge
Suspects in custody after shooting, chase that shut down 15 Fwy
Pasadena couple wakes up to intruder in bedroom
Nearly 2 dozen vehicles involved in Connecticut pileup
Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman flew to Florida for massacre
Hispanics celebrate Three Kings Day with gift-giving
Show More
Driver pleads guilty in death of autistic student left on Whittier bus
Iconic Harlem Globetrotters celebrate 90th anniversary
Video: inmates brawl in Chicago jail
New apps save you drive time when repairing or buying cars
LA Derby Dolls looking for funds to keep skating
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos