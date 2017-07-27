NEWS

Chase ends in crash, small brush fire after armed robbery at Carl's Jr. in Riverside

A burned-out car is seen in Riverside after an armed robbery and a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday, July 27, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A police chase ended with a crash and a small brush fire Thursday afternoon in Riverside after police responded to an armed robbery of a Carl's Jr., authorities said.

Officers were summoned about 4:30 p.m. to the fast-food restaurant at Magnolia Avenue and Ross Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. About 10 minutes later, patrol officers spotted a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle.

The officers contacted the two occupants of the car, one of whom then fled on foot as the other drove off. A pursuit ensued and continued for several miles into a residential area, police said, and the suspect's car crashed in a long driveway on a dead-end street.

The vehicle burst into flames, which resulted in a brush fire in the area of Kingdom Drive and Mountain House Drive, investigators said. The driver was taken into custody and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The apprehended suspect was not immediately identified.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this story as they become available.
