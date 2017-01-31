NEWS

Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Chinatown

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a successful PIT maneuver by LAPD at the end of a chase in Chinatown on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A police chase ended in Chinatown Tuesday when officers conducted a PIT maneuver on a robbery suspect fleeing authorities in a minivan.

The chase was first reported in the South Pasadena area around 12:50 p.m. as Los Angeles police chased the suspect heading southbound on the 110 Freeway.


The suspect, driving a tan minivan, exited the freeway at one point and began navigating surface streets in the Chinatown area.

Pursuing officers successfully executed a PIT maneuver, causing the minivan to spin and come to a stop shortly after 1 p.m. near Main and Leroy streets.

The suspect exited the vehicle and obeyed officers' orders to get on the ground with his hands up. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Details on the robbery that reportedly sparked the chase were not immediately available.
