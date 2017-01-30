Chase from Lincoln Heights to Commerce ends in crash

Video: Reckless driving suspect smashes into car after running through Commerce intersection https://t.co/DPVzEzT5uw pic.twitter.com/NgOTeQxzF8 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 31, 2017

Police chased a reckless driving suspect from the Lincoln Heights area to Commerce, before she crashed into another car as she ran through an intersection.After the crash, the suspect exited the gray Ford Focus and promptly surrendered to police.The chase went over surface streets in Lincoln East Los Angeles and Lincoln Heights, and onto the 710 and 5 freeways before the driver exited the freeway and crashed in Commerce.The crash was at Telegraph Road and Camfield Avenue. After smashing into a car in the intersection, the driver hit a telephone pole in front of a Carl's Jr. and stopped. She quickly exited her car, walked toward the officers, put her hands on her head, got down on the ground and surrendered.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.