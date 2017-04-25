NEWS

Chase suspect evades police in stolen Penske truck in Van Nuys

A suspect driving a reportedly stolen Penske truck led police in a slow-speed chase in Van Nuys before being taken into custody on Tuesday.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect driving a reportedly stolen rental truck led police on a chase in Van Nuys before being taken into custody on Tuesday.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to the 8100 block of Langdon Avenue around 7:25 a.m. to a report of a stolen Penske truck. A pursuit ensued.

The suspect briefly drove the truck onto the 405 Freeway but exited to surface streets.

Police successfully deployed a spike strip near Woodley Avenue and Sherman Way around 8:25 a.m.

A short time later, the suspect, dressed in a bright orange shirt, exited the Penske truck and appeared to attempt to carjack another nearby truck on Woodley Avenue south of Parthenia Street.

That's when police officers surrounded the suspect and appeared to utilize their Tasers before taking him into custody.
