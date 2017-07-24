NEWS

Chase ends in Santa Ana crash; driver killed, 9-year-old daughter hurt

A suspect was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Santa Ana Sunday, July 23, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Santa Ana Sunday night.

It all started with a call of a man brandishing a gun at a local bar security guard before the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police then found a car matching the description of the suspect's and a chase ensued.

The suspect led the chase at speeds of about 80 mph before officers lost sight of the vehicle. Authorities found the vehicle soon after it crashed at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Warner Avenue.

Santa Ana police said the car struck a power pole and cement wall before the vehicle came to a stop. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 9-year-old daughter, also in the car, was rescued by first responders while power lines were still sparking, authorities said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

The identities of the man and young girl were not immediately released.

Police recovered a weapon, large amounts of cash and narcotics from inside the car, Santa Ana police said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashcrashman killedchild injuredpolice chaseSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Read Kushner's full statement to Senate Intelligence Committee
Trump spokeswoman dismisses 'Russia fever'
Chainsaw attack in Switzerland injures at least 5
Congressional Democrats to roll out new economic agenda
More News
Top Stories
Teen arrested in stabbing death of Apple Valley minister
Standoff with armed man in Dana Point ends with arrest, no injuries
Squirrel at NYC park attacks 5 people
La Verne brush fire threatening homes
Garth Brooks football camp helps SoCal kids
South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break
Lucerne Valley brush fire burns 100 acres
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Apple Valley
Show More
9 dead in Texas immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong
149 dogs rescued from South Korean 'dog eating' festival
VIDEO: Street vendor in Perris slammed to ground by officer
Woman makes teddy bears from old police uniforms for kids w/ trauma
Woman attacked by suspected burglar in Simi Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos