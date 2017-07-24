A suspect was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Santa Ana Sunday night.It all started with a call of a man brandishing a gun at a local bar security guard before the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police then found a car matching the description of the suspect's and a chase ensued.The suspect led the chase at speeds of about 80 mph before officers lost sight of the vehicle. Authorities found the vehicle soon after it crashed at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Warner Avenue.Santa Ana police said the car struck a power pole and cement wall before the vehicle came to a stop. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.His 9-year-old daughter, also in the car, was rescued by first responders while power lines were still sparking, authorities said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.The identities of the man and young girl were not immediately released.Police recovered a weapon, large amounts of cash and narcotics from inside the car, Santa Ana police said.An investigation into the incident was ongoing.