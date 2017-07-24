SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A suspect was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Santa Ana Sunday night.
It all started with a call of a man brandishing a gun at a local bar security guard before the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police then found a car matching the description of the suspect's and a chase ensued.
The suspect led the chase at speeds of about 80 mph before officers lost sight of the vehicle. Authorities found the vehicle soon after it crashed at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Warner Avenue.
Santa Ana police said the car struck a power pole and cement wall before the vehicle came to a stop. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
His 9-year-old daughter, also in the car, was rescued by first responders while power lines were still sparking, authorities said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.
The identities of the man and young girl were not immediately released.
Police recovered a weapon, large amounts of cash and narcotics from inside the car, Santa Ana police said.
An investigation into the incident was ongoing.