A reckless driving suspect led police on a dangerous chase in South Los Angeles, where he eventually crashed into a power pole before getting detained Tuesday.The driver, described by police as a 45-year-old man, was wanted for reckless driving.He sped along the 110 Freeway and snaked in and out of traffic on surface streets.As he fled from officers, the driver crashed a couple times and almost hit a pedestrian as he made a left turn on 92nd Street.He eventually crashed into a power pole on the 8800 block of Figueroa Street. He tried to back up his car, but the pickup truck could not move.Police surrounded the vehicle, and the suspect surrendered. He was taken into custody.