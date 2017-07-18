NEWS

Reckless driving suspect slams into power pole at end of South LA chase

A reckless driving suspect led police on a dangerous chase in South Los Angeles, where he eventually crashed into a power pole before getting detained Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A reckless driving suspect led police on a dangerous chase in South Los Angeles, where he eventually crashed into a power pole before getting detained Tuesday.

The driver, described by police as a 45-year-old man, was wanted for reckless driving.

WATCH: Reckless driving suspect evades police before crashing
A reckless driving suspect sped along the 110 Freeway as well as surface streets before crashing into a power pole in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.


He sped along the 110 Freeway and snaked in and out of traffic on surface streets.

As he fled from officers, the driver crashed a couple times and almost hit a pedestrian as he made a left turn on 92nd Street.

He eventually crashed into a power pole on the 8800 block of Figueroa Street. He tried to back up his car, but the pickup truck could not move.

Police surrounded the vehicle, and the suspect surrendered. He was taken into custody.
