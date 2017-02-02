Authorities chased a stolen car suspect out of East Los Angeles through surface streets and freeways before arresting him in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.The chase started around 9:40 a.m. in East Los Angeles, authorities said. The suspect then led police on a chase through surface streets and onto the southbound 5 Freeway, eventually switching to the northbound side of the 5.Authorities chased the suspect through Lakewood and Commerce. At one point, the suspect ended up in some heavier traffic and weaved dangerously close to other cars. The suspect sped through the emergency shoulder before again weaving through traffic.The suspect then exited into a residential area, where officers used a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle. Authorities took the suspect into custody shortly after he exited the car and surrendered.