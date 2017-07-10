NEWS

Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente; 1 in custody

Investigators examine a vehicle after a pursuit ended and a shooting occurred at a park in West Covina on Monday, July 10, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect opened fire and at a park in La Puente and an ensuing police chase ended with a crash Monday morning in West Covina, authorities said.

At least one person was struck by gunfire about 9:20 a.m. at Sunshine Park, located at 515 Deepmead Ave, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Parks Bureau. The injured person's condition was unknown.

Several people were in the car when it crashed in nearby West Covina, and one of them was taken into custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The person in custody was not immediately identified.
