Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live, police say

Chicago police located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing from the city's West Side since Sunday. (WLS)

By Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO --
Chicago police located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing from the city's West Side since Sunday. Authorities said the teen was sexually assaulted and the attack may have been documented in a Facebook Live video.

Facebook took the video down and police worked to identify several boys in the video.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was "visibly upset" after he watched the video, both by its contents and the fact that there were "40 or so live viewers and no one thought to call authorities," a police spokesman said.

The girl was reunited with her mother after 10th District officers found her. Detectives spoke with them late Tuesday morning at the police station at West 51st Street and South Wentworth Avenue.

"She was heinously raped, beaten and abused and assaulted on tape - on FB live. So whatever picture people want to paint of her - she was a chronic runaway or whatever - nobody deserves that. No human being deserves for that to happen to them," said Reginald King, the victim's relative.

"She got support. She got 100 percent support. So she will be able to move past this. She'll never forget it, but she'll be able to move on past this," said Nicole Williams, a family friend.

The girl is a student at Lake Tech High School. She was last seen Sunday afternoon at her home in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Family members said she was found in that area late Tuesday morning, but police did not go into detail about how she was located. She will be examined by doctors.

It is the second time in months that the department has investigated an apparent attack that was streamed live on Facebook. In January, four people were arrested after a cellphone footage showed them allegedly taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
