Boy critically injured after being struck by stray bullet in suspected gang fight in Compton

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet during a suspected gang fight Wednesday morning in Compton, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON (KABC) --
A child is in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet during a suspected gang fight Wednesday morning in Compton, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a gunshot victim at about 11:46 a.m. in the area of Compton Boulevard and Lime Avenue, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital in a deputy patrol car. The child's age was not released, but authorities said he could be between 2 and 4 years old.

Authorities said the young boy was rushed into surgery.

During the investigation, detectives learned there were possible gang members involved in a fight. One of the people involved in the fight ended up pulling out a gun and firing about half a dozen rounds, Deputy Ryan Rouzan said.

As the shots were being fired, a mother with her son in the backseat was driving by the area and the boy was stuck by a stray bullet.

The suspects then fled the scene. Authorities said there may have been five people total involved in the fight.

It was unclear if any of the suspects involved in the fight were also shot. No one has been taken into custody.

Authorities said another car was also hit by a stray bullet, but it was unclear if anyone in the car was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Compton Station at (310) 605-6500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
