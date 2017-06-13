NEWS

Child hospitalized after being hit by car that plowed into Colton home

A car stuck out of the side of a Colton home after the driver plowed through it and hit a child, causing severe injuries, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (KABC)

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A child suffered major injuries after being struck by a car that plowed through a home in Colton Tuesday night.

Authorities said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North La Cadena Drive. A car, traveling at a high speed, struck a 10-year-old child, authorities said.

The child was severely hurt and taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The car also plowed through a home, causing major damage to it.

Authorities are investigating other factors that may be involved in the crash.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Colton Police Department's detective division at (909) 370-5140.
