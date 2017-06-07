NEWS

Child hospitalized after being shot in Compton, authorities say; victim's condition unknown

A child was hospitalized after being shot near South Atlantic Avenue in Compton, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON (KABC) --
A child was in an unknown condition after being shot Wednesday morning in Compton, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a gunshot wound at about 11:46 a.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The wounded child was transported to a local hospital, said a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. The victim's age and gender were not immediately disclosed.

The incident prompted a massive response from the sheriff's deputies and the closure of several intersections near the scene.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
