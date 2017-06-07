NEWS

Boy hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in suspected gang fight in Compton

EMBED </>More Videos

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet during a suspected gang fight Wednesday morning in Compton, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON (KABC) --
A child was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet during a suspected gang fight Wednesday in Compton, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a gunshot victim at about 11:46 a.m. in the area of Compton Boulevard and Lime Avenue, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital in a deputy patrol car. The child's age was not released, but authorities said he could be between 2 and 4 years old.

Authorities said the young boy, who was admitted in critical condition, was rushed into surgery. The boy was out of surgery by 7 p.m. and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives learned there were possible gang members involved in a fight. One of the people involved in the fight ended up pulling out a gun and firing about half a dozen rounds, Deputy Ryan Rouzan said.

As the shots were being fired, a mother with her son in the backseat was driving by the area and the boy was struck by a stray bullet.

The suspects then fled the scene. Authorities said there may have been five people total involved in the fight.

It was unclear if any of the suspects involved in the fight were also shot. Two people were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

Authorities said another car was also hit by a stray bullet, but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Compton Station at (310) 605-6500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild shotlos angeles county sheriff's departmentchild injuredshootingstray bulletgang violencegang activityComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Powder inside child's toy bought in Bell Gardens was harmless - not cocaine, police say
White powder found in vending machine toys, police say
Comey's testimony expected to shut down Capitol Hill
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
More News
Top Stories
Powder inside child's toy bought in Bell Gardens was harmless - not cocaine, police say
Grandmother of missing South Pasadena boy speaks out for 1st time
Man shot in Wilmington police shooting had toy gun, LAPD says
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Whittier student dies day before high school graduation
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
Act of kindness toward blind Cubs fan goes viral
Show More
NASA's new class of astronauts includes 2 with ties to SoCal
Comey to tell Senate Trump asked him to 'lift the cloud' of Russia probe
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Bill Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault
More News
Top Video
Study: Babies get more sleep in separate room
Whittier student dies day before high school graduation
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
More Video