Chino Hills High School receives threat to 'blow up' school

A mystery caller phoned Chino Hills High School on Tuesday and threatened to "blow up" the school, prompting a lockdown.After the school received a call from an unknown male individual, the principal ordered that the campus be placed on lockdown, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.Deputies arrived on scene and began sweeping and searching the campus. Students were then moved to an area deemed safe.The lockdown was expected to be lifted as soon as deputies finished the search.Roads around the school were closed due to the incident.