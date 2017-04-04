NEWS

Chino Hills High School receives threat to 'blow up' school

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A mystery caller phoned Chino Hills High School on Tuesday and threatened to "blow up" the school, prompting a lockdown.

After the school received a call from an unknown male individual, the principal ordered that the campus be placed on lockdown, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies arrived on scene and began sweeping and searching the campus. Students were then moved to an area deemed safe.

The lockdown was expected to be lifted as soon as deputies finished the search.

Roads around the school were closed due to the incident.
Related Topics:
newsbomb threathigh schoolschool lockdownChino HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
Syrian doctors describe treating children after suspected gas attack
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Man arrested in 'targeted' killing of Atlanta lawyer, police say
Chemical attack kills dozens, including 11 kids, in Syria
More News
Top Stories
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
Giant mosquitoes on the rise in SoCal - but they're not mosquitoes
Chemical attack kills dozens, including 11 kids, in Syria
2024 Olympics: Garcetti makes LA's case at IOC conference
Pilot arrested for DUI after plane makes hard landing in Whittier
South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire
Firefighters use a fun exercise to prepare for dangerous situations.
Show More
Border wall contractors brace for hostile site
Planes of Fame Airshow at Chino Airport threatened by lawsuit
Homeless teenager to run for public school board seat
Teenager bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
National Zoo's panda climbs tree
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos