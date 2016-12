Ontario and Chino police searched for a possible robbery suspect Friday, which resulted in a temporary closure of the 60 Freeway.The eastbound and westbound lanes were at a standstill around 4:30 p.m. near the Euclid Avenue exit. Ontario police said they were assisting the Chino Police Department in the search.Within 15 minutes, the freeway was reopened, but the search for the suspect continued.No further information was immediately available.