CHP dispatcher robbed on street in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are looking for two men who robbed a CHP dispatcher while she was walking from the Rancho Cucamonga dispatch center to a nearby park and ride.Police say the dispatcher was walking on Victoria Avenue under the 15 Freeway overpass on Friday when two cars pulled up and two men got out, with one wearing a black bandanna over his face.One pointed a rifle at her and demanded her property.Police say the suspects took her backpack, iPad, and a headset.The dispatcher was not hurt and quickly went back to the dispatch center.