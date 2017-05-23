NEWS

CHP dispatcher robbed on street in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are looking for two men who robbed a CHP dispatcher while she was walking from the Rancho Cucamonga dispatch center to a nearby park and ride.

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are looking for two men who robbed a CHP dispatcher while she was walking from the Rancho Cucamonga dispatch center to a nearby park and ride.

Police say the dispatcher was walking on Victoria Avenue under the 15 Freeway overpass on Friday when two cars pulled up and two men got out, with one wearing a black bandanna over his face.

One pointed a rifle at her and demanded her property.

Police say the suspects took her backpack, iPad, and a headset.

The dispatcher was not hurt and quickly went back to the dispatch center.
Related Topics:
newsCHProbberycrimeRancho CucamongaFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
1 killed, 1 wounded in South LA shooting
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
1 killed, 1 wounded in South LA shooting
Manchester police hunt for accomplices after concert blast
Michael Bay leaves his mark in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
2021 Super Bowl to move from Inglewood to Tampa
11 arrests made in multi-agency raids in LA, Orange counties
OC supervisor wants feds to take over OC DA's office
Show More
Pet of the Week: Mini-poodle mix named Buddy
LAPD warns LA residents of high-tech card-skimming devices
Brush fire erupts in Westlake Village
LAPD officer avoids jail time for 2014 beating in South LA
Botts' Dots freeway markers being phased out in CA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos