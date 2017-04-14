A Whittier church's musical instruments were stolen just days before Easter Sunday.St. Andrew Lutheran Church members say burglars broke several doors to enter the building Wednesday night, stealing microphones, multiple guitars and equipment used by the worship band."My first thought was, 'What are we going to do without all that equipment?'" George Simmons, who leads the worship band, said.Cash and gift cards were also stolen from inside the church, according to Simmons.Some church members believe it could have been an inside job. "Somebody knows, like I said, they knew the microphones here," Simmons said."It's sad first of all that it happens at a church, during Holy Week but it's still just stuff," said Art Revueltas, the church's property manager.In addition to the stolen items, damage will cost the church $20,000.For the pastor leading a congregation into Easter weekend, the incident was a Biblical lesson come to life."Of course, there is the betrayal first, the violation of being broken into on this Holy Week," said Pastor Ashley Nicholls, "But then the resurrection of everybody coming together, not only our congregation but also this community."