Murdered 79-year-old Apple Valley minister remembered as devout man

Friends and churchgoers are mourning the death of Rev. Willie Hunter, a 79-year-old minister who was found stabbed to death in his Apple Valley home. (KABC)

By
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Friends and churchgoers remembered a 79-year-old minister who was found stabbed to death in his Apple Valley home as a truly devout man who lived by religious teachings.

Rev. Willie Hunter was found dead Saturday afternoon inside his apartment in the 12700 block of Kiowa Road.

Investigators later arrested a 16-year-old girl for his stabbing death, saying they knew each other and had some kind of altercation inside his home. She also allegedly fled in his car after the killing.

Community members, fellow pastors and churchgoers at United in Christ Baptist Church were stunned by the news.

"We're horrified," church member Frank Kelly said. "We're mourning the loss of our dear brother."

He was described as a man who believed in the teachings of the Bible and preached from the heart.

"He was a true man of God," said Rev. George Horton. "An individual that lived by the Scripture, talked by the Scripture and talked about the Scripture."

Investigators have not disclosed what triggered the incident or how the victim and suspect knew each other.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information to call Detective Justin Giles at (909)387-3589. Anonymous callers can contact the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
