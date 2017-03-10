Singer Ciara was involved in a car accident Friday after being struck by another driver on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.The 31-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, did not request an ambulance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Only one other vehicle was involved.Ciara was seen outside of her vehicle after the crash making calls on her cellphone.A representative for the singer said the driver who hit Ciara's SUV "was illegally in the bus lane," and Ciara's vehicle was struck on the right side."Ciara and the baby are doing well," the spokesperson said after the incident.Ciara's husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson, tweeted "Momma Wilson and Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"