NEWS

Council votes to declare Malibu a sanctuary city

A sign at Malibu Bluffs Park is seen in a file photo. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
The Malibu City Council on Monday evening voted to officially declare the seaside municipality to be a sanctuary city.

The controversial measure, approved by a 3-2 vote, stipulates that the city will not help federal officials enforce immigration laws.

The council members who voted in favor of the legislation said they were concerned by reports that 80 students in Malibu's public schools were either in the country without legal permission or had parents who were undocumented.

"It is time to have the courage to show the people that come here, and the people who live here, and the young people who go to school here that they will be protected here," Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal said at the council meeting. She pointed out that the legislative body had voted to express its opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline in December.

"If we were Poughkeepsie, New York, this would not make the evening news," said Councilman Rick Mullen, who voted against the sanctuary city proposal, which he described as "public relations propaganda."

"But when you have a small town with worldwide recognition, that makes the news," Mullen said.

Given that Malibu receives less than $50,000 annually in federal funds, according to proponents, the potential financial fallout of Monday's declaration vote is minor.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newssanctuary citiesimmigrationimmigration reformMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Ana declared a sanctuary city in vote by council
Garcetti doubles down on LA being sanctuary city for immigrants
Trump Threatens Defunding Sanctuary States as 'Weapon'
Students, staff demand UCLA be made into sanctuary campus
NEWS
Syria's government exploits UN's aid delivery system: report
Severe winter storm bears down on Northeast
ACLU among more than 130 groups asking Congress for hearings on Trump immigration orders
Firefighters knock down dramatic blaze at Hollywood strip mall
More News
Top Stories
Powerful snowstorm pounds the Northeast, canceling flights, schools
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Firefighters knock down dramatic blaze at Hollywood strip mall
3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
Recycling plant erupts in flames in Santa Fe Springs
Show More
Pet of the Week: Bulldog mix named Mumbly
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Balloon therapy could help those w/ chronic sinusitis
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos