  • BREAKING NEWS 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hears challenge to Trump immigration order - LISTEN LIVE
NEWS

Classmates support Illinois 7th-grader severely injured in alleged beating

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students at a middle school in Illinois wore Chicago Cubs gear to support a classmate who was severely injured in an alleged beating by a fellow student.

By Diane Pathieu
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. --
Students at a middle school in northwest suburban South Elgin wore Chicago Cubs gear Tuesday to support a classmate recovering from an alleged beating.

Henry Sembdner, 12, remained hospitalized Tuesday at Lutheran General Hospital, but he is improving. Students at Kenyon Woods Middle School rallied around the 7th-grader and wore T-shirts, sweatshirts and jerseys representing his favorite team.

PHOTOS: South Elgin students rally around classmate


What happened to Henry is still a shock to all of this friends at school.

"I cannot believe that this happened to my friend," said Alyssa Anderson, a friend.

"Seeing him the hospital, all of those pictures. It's just so sad. It's horrible," said Alex Best, another friend.

School officials said last week, Henry accidentally bumped into another student in a packed hall. That student became aggressive and began to violently attack Henry. He was thrown so hard on the floor that he suffered several skull fractures.

Henry couldn't breathe on his own. He was airlifted to Lutheran General, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. His family said Sunday he was awake, but not yet talking.

Henry's mother, Karen DeWilde Sembdner, posted an update Monday that said he was having conversations and eating. He also asked to read cards his classmates made for him. She said he is very thankful for the support.

"I'm sure it shows him there are people that care. I think it's amazing to see how many people can come together for just one person," she said.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted Monday night a message of support to Henry, promising him tickets to a game and encouraging him to stay strong.


On Tuesday, Henry's classmates wrote cards and made a banner for him.

"He is just so sweet. He would do this for anyone else. He is just the sweetest kid ever," Alyssa said.

School officials won't identify the alleged attacker, but police are apparently involved. Best said she knows the student and rides the bus with him every day.

"I was very shocked, knowing it was him," Alex said.

Her mother, Jennifer Best, said the horrible incident has brought so many in the community together.

"This poor little innocent child is so known and so loved to so many today. I really feel that that is just giving him more strength to get better, day by day," Best said.

On Wednesday, students plan to wear super-hero shirts. Henry loves Batman and Superman.

Related Topics:
newsbeatingassaultstudentsu.s. & worldChicago CubsschoolIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Suspect Dead, 1 Captured After Weeklong Manhunt in Southeast
Betsy DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Breaks Tie
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Hearing Underway on Challenge to Trump's Controversial Immigration Order
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeastern Louisiana
More News
Top Stories
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
Border Patrol finds 40 pounds of meth hidden in car gas tank
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
Show More
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
Redondo Beach residents unsure about $400M waterfront project
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
More News
Top Video
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
More Video