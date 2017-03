A Southern California rock climber is dead after a fall in Joshua Tree National Park.The accident happened at Cyclops Rock, near the northwest corner of the park.Riverside County coroner officials say 25-year-old Samuel Boldissar of Redondo Beach was pronounced dead Tuesday. He fell about 60 feet.Companions described Boldissar as a beginner-level rock climber.The Desert Sun newspaper reports his gear either failed or was not properly secured.