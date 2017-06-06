NEWS

Cocaine found in vending machine toy sold at Bell Gardens restaurant, police say

A putty ball toy purchased from a vending machine in a Bell Gardens restaurant turned out to contain cocaine, police said. (Bell Gardens Police Dept.)

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --
A young boy who bought a toy from a vending machine at a Bell Gardens restaurant got a not-so-welcome surprise on the inside: about 136 grams of cocaine.

Bell Gardens police say the putty-ball toy was purchased on Monday from a 25-cent machine at the Taqueria Los Altos at 6939 Eastern Ave.

When the boy was playing with the toy, it ruptured and a white powder came out, police said.

The boy's mother called police, who conducted testing that came back positive for cocaine, a total of 136 grams, or 4.8 ounces.

Bell Gardens police said a phone number on the machine was connected to a company called Snack Time Vending.

A photo of the red coin-operated machine indicates it is labeled "Big Toys" and "Grandes Juguetes" and sells toys for a quarter.

Any businesses who may have a toy or candy vending machine from this company are asked remove it from public access and contact the Bell Gardens Police Department.
