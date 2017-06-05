NEWS

Colton veteran remains in coma after 'vicious' robbery attack

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect in the beating of a Korean War veteran that occurred Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Carson. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Daily Breeze)

By
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
A vicious attack in Colton has left an 85-year-old veteran in a coma and neighbors wondering why he was targeted.

Residents in the Carson neighborhood are fed up and say the attack on Frank Hernandez while he was walking around in the middle of the day shows just how bad things are around the area.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives said Hernandez was robbed and punched in the face last Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 22th and Dolores streets.

He's remained in a coma at a nearby hospital ever since due to trauma to his face and head, which caused internal bleeding and swelling of the brain, according to sheriff's officials.

"He's just an innocent guy who walks around every day, and he's my neighbor, you know, I miss him," said VJ Dalpathado.

Neighbors and friends say the victim was headed to the corner store just to buy lottery tickets. They're fed up with what they say is constant violence in their neighborhood.

"There was someone shot at the corner of Avalon and 220th and someone else shot at 220th and Grace," said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. "I'm just looking to move out of the area."

Sheriff's detectives released a sketch of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

He's described as Hispanic with short, curly hair and a light complexion. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a dark baseball cap.

Neighbors plan to attend a council meeting and request more patrol in the area.

Meantime, detectives said if you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the LASD's Carson station.
Related Topics:
newsattackassaultveteranveteranssketchCarsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Burr: Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe
White House: Trump not 'picking a fight' with London mayor
10 OC students hospitalized after taking substance
Students walk out of Venice High amid racism claims
More News
Top Stories
Teen killed in plane crash with dad 'lived life to the fullest'
Mischa Barton reaches deal to block 'revenge porn' by ex
Video shows rat in Glendale Sprinkles display case
Woman accused of stabbing 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
Girl barred from soccer match after officials insist she's a boy
10 OC students hospitalized after taking substance
Students walk out of Venice High amid racism claims
Show More
Man spared death penalty in murder, kidnapping of CA teen
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Dad wears tie son made in 1st grade to graduation
Climber 1st up Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes
94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos