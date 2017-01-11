  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Chunk of concrete patio threatens to tumble off hillside in Hollywood Hills

A portion of a concrete patio at a Hollywood Hills home partially collapsed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A portion of a concrete patio at a Hollywood Hills home partially collapsed on Wednesday, closing off the road below due to the risk of it tumbling down the hillside.

The problem was first reported around noon at a home in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An L-shaped portion of the patio was seen lodged in the dirt. Fire officials described the concrete slab as being approximately 20 yards.

The LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team was sent to the location to determine the safety concerns.

Laurel Canyon was closed in both directions from Hollywood Boulevard to Kirkwood Drive due to the incident.

Though the cause of the collapse was not known, the incident occurred after back-to-back rain storms that soaked the hillsides.
