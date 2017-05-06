NEWS

Conrad Hilton arrested in Hollywood Hills for allegedly violating restraining order

Conrad Hilton, right, is seen after a court appearance in an undated file photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Conrad Hilton, whose late great-grandfather founded the Hilton Hotel chain, was arrested Saturday morning in Hollywood Hills after he allegedly stole a Bentley and violated a restraining order that his ex-girlfriend has against him, authorities said.

Officers responded about 4:50 a.m. to the 2300 block of Jupiter Driver, where the 23-year-old had reportedly made his way to a home to see his ex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police found Conrad Hilton, brother of reality star Paris Hilton, inside a Bentley owned by his former girlfriend's father, police said. The officers then detained Conrad Hilton and the restraining order was confirmed.

After being arrested at 5:45 a.m., Hilton was taken to the LAPD's Hollywood station and booked on suspicion of grand theft auto and violating the restraining order, said LAPD Officer Jenny Houser, a spokeswoman for the agency. He was then transported to the sheriff's Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Hilton was being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to online inmate records.
