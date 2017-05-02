Construction began Tuesday on a $13 million facility and fire station after the building process was expedited when a station burned down four months ago in Buena Park.The 18,000-square-foot facility had been in the works for the past two years, but was pushed through faster after Fire Station 61 burned down. The city sold bonds that will be paid back over the next 20 years.The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the morning along La Palma Avenue.The new station will be the home for nearly 40 firefighters, many of whom fought to save their old station. One firefighter said crew members fight the fire for at least 45 minutes as the roof caved into the building.Four vehicles were lost, including a 100-foot aerial truck, as well as personal belongings. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.The new station and facility is set to open spring 2018.