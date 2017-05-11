Convicted felon arrested on child porn, firearm charges in Redlands

A 46-year-old convicted felon in Redlands has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography over the internet.Following a monthlong investigation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Redlands police detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 1500 block of Laurel Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday.Investigators seized electronic storage devices containing child pornography as well as a firearm.David Lee Walker was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.He was booked at San Bernardino County Central Detention Center.