NEWS

Police officer and good Samaritan help rescue passenger from burning car

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officer Jeff Rodgers and a good Samaritan helped save the passenger from the burning vehicle. (Louisville Metro Police Department/Facebook)

A Louisville, Kentucky police officer helped rescue an unconscious passenger from a burning vehicle.

On February 2, Officer Jeff Rodgers responded to an accident involving a car that was on fire with two people trapped inside of the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"When he arrived, a passerby who had stopped was in the process of pulling the unconscious driver from the vehicle. Officer Rodgers quickly jumped into action and with disregard for his own safety ran up to the burning vehicle and pulled the passenger from the vehicle and away from the wreckage."

After Rodgers and a good Samaritan rescued the second passenger, the car became engulfed in flames.

"If not for the quick thinking and actions by both Officer Rodgers and the Good Samaritan, more than likely neither occupant would have survived the accident," the police department wrote in the post. "Officer Rodgers and Mr. Boyer will be nominated for a life-saving award. You both make us very proud!"
Related Topics:
newspolicepolice officercar fireu.s. & worldgood samaritan
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump plans to renegotiate NAFTA, but may scrap it if 'fair deal' not reached
Mission Viejo boy says he is safe after allegedly being taken by father in custodial dispute
Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
More News
Top Stories
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI
Mother wanted for Amber Alert in custody; son safe
Starbucks to open 4-story, 43,0000-square-foot tourist attraction in Chicago
Mission Viejo boy says he is safe after allegedly being taken by father in custodial dispute
Show More
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
LA earns 'C' grade in air quality, energy use in UCLA report card
Delaware trooper slaying suspect shot dead after standoff
1 killed in fiery crash on WB 101 Freeway in Encino
Video depositions reveal shocking details in Whittier hot school bus death
More News
Top Video
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
Mission Viejo boy says he is safe after allegedly being taken by father in custodial dispute
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI
More Video