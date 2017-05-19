1992 LA RIOTS

Coroner identifies last remaining unidentified victim of 1992 LA riots

Archived footage shows the riots that erupted throughout Los Angeles on April 29, 1992. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
After more than 25 years, authorities have identified the last remaining unidentified victim killed during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter identified the man Friday as 18-year-old Armando Ortiz Hernandez.

Winter says Hernandez was recently identified through fingerprints. He says the man died of smoke inhalation and burns.

Hernandez's body was found May 2, 1992, inside an auto parts shop that was set ablaze during the unrest in South Los Angeles.

The looting and violence that would turn into one of the deadliest race riots in American history was sparked after a jury acquitted four white police officers in the beating of black motorist Rodney King.
